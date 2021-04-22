Advertisement

One hurt in Manitowoc kitchen fire

A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was hurt during a kitchen fire in Manitowoc early Thursday.

At 1:08 a.m., the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department was called to a residence in the 2300 block of Paul Rd. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

The occupants were able to escape. One resident was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a burn to the arm.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the fire. They discovered the fire was sparked by paper products near a stove top. Someone was boiling water and the paper caught fire. The resident tried to put out the fire, but it grew. The resident ran to a neighbor to call 911.

Manitowoc Fire Rescue says there’s no estimated dollar amount for damage at this time.

Fire crews thanked a Manitowoc officer for helping the injured resident and a neighbor for opening up her house to the fire victims.

The fire department reminds residents to keep combustible items away from the stove top. Cooking equipment is the leading cause of house fires and fire injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

