NORMAL APRIL TEMPERATURES RETURN

We’re about to see a nice rise in our temperatures. The combination of dry air and a brisk west-southwest wind, will bring the return of more normal, mild April weather. High temperatures will vary from near 50 degrees by the lakeshore, to about 60° over central Wisconsin. Along with this more seasonable weather, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies as high pressure passes by to our south.

Tonight will start off with clear skies, but a veil of high clouds will arrive after midnight. We’ll probably have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, but it’s still going to be mild. There’s a SLIGHT chance of some sprinkles or a light shower late Friday, but showers are more likely on Saturday with low pressure nearby.

There’s additional rain chance into next week... That includes the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A milder afternoon. Brisk winds. HIGH: 57 (cooler low 50s lakeside)

TONIGHT: A fair evening. High clouds late. Not as cold. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT chance of late sprinkles or a shower. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 53 (steady)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, and warmer. Rain at NIGHT... Thunder possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 60

