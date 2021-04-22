Advertisement

Manitowoc student with handgun arrested after fight near school

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The principal of Lincoln High School says police arrested a student Thursday who was found to have a handgun after a fight near the school grounds.

In a letter sent to parents, the principal says the school resource officer and administration detained students after the altercation, which happened west of the school just before 1 P.M. The student with the gun was detained and arrested by Manitowoc police.

The letter says none of the students involved in the fight entered the school buildings.

The principal credited the quick action of the resource officer and staff for resolving the situation without any injuries and asked parents, “Please take time to have a conversation with your child about school safety and the importance of reporting any concerning information to appropriate officials.”

