Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools looking for substitute teachers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District needs subs. Anyone with an associate’s degree or higher in any field is invited to free, virtual Substitute Teacher Certification training next week.

The deadline to register is this Friday, April 23, by 5 P.M. Training takes place online from 12 to 4 P.M. on Tuesday, April 27, or from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Wednesday, April 28.

After successfully completing the training, you’re eligible to apply for a three-year, short-term substitute teaching license from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Green Bay public schools pay substitutes $190 per day or $75 for a half-day.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video shows pileup on I-41 near Slinger
WATCH: Dashcam video shows fatal pileup crash on I-41 near Slinger
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Jeffrey Belisle is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Neenah Police say one person is in custody and another person is wanted following a weekend...
1 arrested, 1 wanted by Neenah Police following weekend homicide
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission

Latest News

Country USA Music Festival
Former Rock USA, Country USA venue now under new event promotion company
Students outside a Green Bay high school
INTERVIEW: Training substitute teachers
A Los Angeles-based company signed a long-term lease for the former Ford Festival Park, now...
DEBRIEF: New lease on Oshkosh outdoor concerts
Family Advocacy Center on the Menominee Nation Indian Reservation
DEBRIEF: Sexual assault center opens on Menominee Reservation