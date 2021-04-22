INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools looking for substitute teachers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District needs subs. Anyone with an associate’s degree or higher in any field is invited to free, virtual Substitute Teacher Certification training next week.

The deadline to register is this Friday, April 23, by 5 P.M. Training takes place online from 12 to 4 P.M. on Tuesday, April 27, or from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Wednesday, April 28.

After successfully completing the training, you’re eligible to apply for a three-year, short-term substitute teaching license from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Green Bay public schools pay substitutes $190 per day or $75 for a half-day.

