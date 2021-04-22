Guide to Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time again for Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin.

Residents are urged to dispose of unused or unwanted medication on Saturday, April 24.

“Last year, Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back led the nation, and Wisconsinites can help our state remain a national leader in this important effort to fight prescription painkiller abuse. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

FIND A DRUG TAKE BACK LOCATION NEAR YOU: www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says expired or unwanted medication should never be flushed down a toilet or poured down a drain.

“We definitely don’t want to flush them into the water system. That’s why we took prevention dollars to put those drop boxes in the municipalities so the general public can drop those off,” says Tyler Luedke, Co-Chair, Brown County Drug Alliance.

Disposing of unused medication also helps in the fight against prescription medication abuse.

“When I was in active addiction, one of the first places I would go was to a friend’s house or a loved one’s, sit down, have a conversation with them and then a few minutes later excuse myself to go to the restroom where I would proceed to look through drawers or the medicine cabinet as a means to an end to my own addiction,” said Douglas Darby, Brown County Drug Alliance.

BRING

Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications

Ointments

Patches

Inhalers

Non-aerosol sprays

Creams (original packaging)

Vials

Pet medications

Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed)

DO NOT BRING

Illegal drugs

Needles/sharps

Acids

Aerosol cans

Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)

Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens)

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

Mercury thermometers

