Green Bay man convicted on federal drug, firearm charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 44-year-old Green Bay man faces 10 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of federal drug and firearm charges.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says the Brown County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Lonel Johnson Jr’s home last April. After a standoff that lasted more than an hour, investigators seized half a pound of meth (about 226 grams) and a .22 caliber rifle. Prosecutors say Johnson also had made a video on Facebook Live where he pointed a .45 caliber handgun at the camera. As a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have firearms.

A jury at the federal courthouse in Green Bay found Johnson guilty of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Johnson faces a minimum 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 26.

