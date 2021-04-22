Advertisement

Green Bay man convicted on federal drug, firearm charges

U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the federal courthouse in Green Bay
U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the federal courthouse in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 44-year-old Green Bay man faces 10 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of federal drug and firearm charges.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says the Brown County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Lonel Johnson Jr’s home last April. After a standoff that lasted more than an hour, investigators seized half a pound of meth (about 226 grams) and a .22 caliber rifle. Prosecutors say Johnson also had made a video on Facebook Live where he pointed a .45 caliber handgun at the camera. As a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have firearms.

A jury at the federal courthouse in Green Bay found Johnson guilty of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Johnson faces a minimum 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 26.

