Evers vetoes GOP bills for COVID-19 relief funds

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a package of Republican-authored bills that would have directed how the state would spend $3.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

Evers on Thursday also announced that up to $420 million in that money coming to the state would go toward a grant program targeting small businesses.

One of the bills he vetoed would have directed $200 million toward small businesses, an amount Evers said “won’t cut it for me.”

Evers also previously vetoed a Republican bill that would have given the Legislature, rather than Evers, control over the spending of the federal money. 

