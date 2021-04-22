Eau Claire based nonprofit makes special delivery for area veteran

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin veteran received a special furniture delivery Wednesday afternoon.

Sofas for Service, a nonprofit based near Eau Claire, brought some furnishings to the veteran’s manor on St. Anthony Drive.

The nonprofit has helped more than 200 veterans in the past seven years.

Peter Hestekin, the founder of Sofas for Service, says it’s all done for free.

“I think this is actually our first visit to Green Bay. However, we have actually been supported by some corporations, including the Green Bay Packer foundation gave us a nice grant last year to buy beds. We purchased new beds for the veterans. Most everything is donated, gently used from the public,” said Hestekin.

Sofas for Service is always looking for more donations, as well as help with deliveries.

