Competency hearing ordered for man charged in Green Bay stabbings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man charged in a fatal stabbing in Green Bay.

Wesley Brice, 22, will undergo a mental competency exam and results will be presented during a hearing on April 29 at 1:15 p.m.

Brice is being held on a $2 million bond for stabbing attacks that killed a 70-year-old man and injured a local bartender.

He’s charged with nine counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Brice was arrested March 15.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the bartender told officers she was cleaning up at Rockabilly’s when Brice walked into the bar. She didn’t know him. She said Brice walked up to her and said “I like you” and “come here.” She refused. He went behind the bar and she saw he had a knife. She tried to call police but he dragged her off. She was able to get away, but was injured in the struggle.

The suspect drove his car into Rum Runners, police say. He ran off and found a man who was stopped for the train and stabbed him.

“Completely random. The gentleman, who was 70 years old, later died of his injuries at the hospital,” said Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel.

Police located Wesley Brice and took him into custody. The complaint reads, “He [Brice] was not making coherent sentences and was saying, ‘I am God.’”

“It was clear to officers on scene that Wesley was in some sort of excited mental state and did not know what was going on,” reads the complaint. He asked investigators if they believed in God.

Brice was held in a “secure facility” until he was transported to the Brown County Jail.

