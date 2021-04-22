Brewers top prospect to debut with Timber Rattlers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Timber Rattlers first home game since 2019 will feature the Brewers top draft pick from 2020, outfielder Garrett Mitchell. The team announcing today that Mitchell will begin is pro career with the High-A Timber Rattlers.

⚠️BREAKING NEWS⚠️ @GarretMitchell5 , @Brewers #1 pick in the 2020 draft, will make his professional debut in Appleton as a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this summer!



🎟 Get your tickets now. https://t.co/EaSCYWfvKD

⏩ Full Details: https://t.co/7RHjOmLyDE#TRatNation #ComeBackHome pic.twitter.com/hSQwgRYzhJ — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) April 22, 2021

Mitchell had a terrific spring training with the Brewers in Arizona, appearing in 22 games, going 11-for-30 with a homer, six RBI, and an OPS of .973. That performance was enough for the Brewers to determine that Mitchell could skip Low-A ball, and start with the Timber Rattlers, who are now playing in the High-A league after MLB’s reorganization of the minor leagues.

The Brewers selected Mitchell 20th overall in last year’s draft, after he hit .355 in his Covid-abbreviated junior season at UCLA. He is the Brewers top-rated prospect.

The Timber Rattlers first game of the 2021 season will be played May 4th at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. First pitch at 6:35pm.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.