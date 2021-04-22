Advertisement

Barry Alvarez’s successor may be hired by end of June

Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez listens to a question during the final coaches press...
Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez listens to a question during the final coaches press conference, Thursday, Dec. 31, 1999, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Alvarez will face head coach Bob Toledo and the UCLA Bruins in the 1999 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)(REED SAXON | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she hopes to hire Athletic Director Barry Alvarez’s successor by the end of June.

Alvarez announced earlier this month that he plans to retire effective in July.

Blank said during a virtual luncheon hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club on Thursday that she expects to hire a “very strong person” by the time Alvarez leaves.

She said she expects his successor to lead Wisconsin athletics for the next 10 to 15 years. But she cautioned that the search must be conducted with discretion because if word gets out someone is seeking the job they could be fired from their present position. Blank says the last thing she wants to do is destroy someone’s career. 

