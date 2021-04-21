Wisconsin task force on racial disparities releases recommendations on policing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - One day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, Wisconsin’s task force on policing has released its recommendations on law enforcement policies and standards. It stops short of calling for a ban on choke holds, but recommends all patrol officers have a body camera.

The subcommittee on Law Enforcement Policies and Standards is a branch of the state Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The task force and subcommittee are led by Rep. Jim Steineke (R-District 5) and Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-District 77).

The committee heard testimony from families who have been impacted by police use of force. They also heard from law enforcement on body cameras, training and the use of choke holds.

Here are some of the recommendations. CLICK HERE for the full report.

CHOKE HOLDS

State law does not regulate the use of choke holds by law enforcement. It does require each agency to have a written policy or standard on the use of choke holds.

The subcommittee made this recommendation:

“The subcommittee recommends creating a statewide prohibition against any law enforcement agency’s use-of-force policy authorizing the use of choke holds by law enforcement officers, except in life threatening situations or in self-defense, though one member opposes having any exceptions to the prohibition. In addition, the subcommittee recommends that “choke hold” be defined to include not only force that prevents or hinders breathing or air flow, but also force that hinders blood flow, such as carotid restraints.”

BODY CAMERAS

State law does not require Wisconsin police departments to use body cameras.

The subcommittee made these recommendations:

“The subcommittee recommends that all active duty law enforcement officers who are primarily assigned to patrol functions be equipped with a body camera. The subcommittee further recommends creating a funding mechanism to assist agencies with costs associated with body cameras. The subcommittee supports collaboration among law enforcement agencies to reduce costs, assuming third party vendors are willing to participate in such contracts. With respect to activation, the subcommittee recognizes that “24/7 activation” may be too costly and could raise privacy concerns for both officers and public citizens in certain situations. However, the subcommittee supports requiring body camera activation in certain situations in which an officer interacts with the public, such as enforcement and investigative contacts, or any other contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact in a situation that would not otherwise require activation.”

NO-KNOCK WARRANTS

State law allows officers to forcibly enter a person’s home without knocking under certain circumstances.

Here’s the subcommittee recommendation:

“The subcommittee recommends that DOJ collect data on the use of no-knock search warrants from all state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as federal law enforcement agencies, to the extent feasible. Collected data must include: (1) the number of no-knock search warrants applied for, granted, and executed, as compared to the number of knock-and-announce warrants; (2) the type of suspected crime for which any no-knock warrant was sought, granted, or executed; (3) the outcomes of executed no-knock warrants; (4) the race, age, and gender of any suspect identified in the warrant’s application. The subcommittee further recommends that DOJ publish a report on the collected data one year after the data collection requirement goes into effect. Some subcommittee members proposed banning the use of no-knock search warrants, with limited exceptions, while others expressed concern about imposing a ban in the absence of any statewide information on the prevalence of their use. Ultimately, the subcommittee lacked consensus on whether to recommend a prohibition against, or modification to, the use of no-knock search warrants.”

Rep. Steineke says, “Our report comes from methodical, purposeful discussions to find a path forward and includes recommendations that our subcommittee members agreed would be positive changes for both our communities and law enforcement.”

Rep Stubbs says, “We had many tough conversations over the past seven months, but I am proud we took the time to give these issues adequate consideration. Today we celebrate the progress of the Taskforce, but tomorrow we begin the hard work of making these recommendations a reality.”

The STF on Racial Disparities Subcommittee on Law Enforcement Policies & Procedures has released its report, with recs I'm confident will make a difference in the lives of people of color across WI. Thank you @RepStubbs for your leadership as we now turn to legislative action. pic.twitter.com/IjQ2ZGIThB — Rep. Jim Steineke (@RepSteineke) April 21, 2021

We had many tough conversations over the past seven months, but I am proud we took the time to give these issues adequate consideration. Today we celebrate the progress of the Taskforce, but tomorrow we begin the hard work of making these recommendations a reality. https://t.co/uThchOHJbh — Shelia Stubbs (@RepStubbs) April 21, 2021

Action 2 News is following up on these findings and will have a full report tonight.

