WEATHER TALK: How hail forms

By David Ernst and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Why do some storms drop hail when others just drop rain?

Apparently out of new things to teach us about lightning, First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst joins Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about how hail forms in thunderstorms.

He also covers hail sizes (”golf ball-size,” “quarter-size”) and how the largest hailstone in Wisconsin measured up.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty rain and snow