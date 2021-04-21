Advertisement

Virginia city fires police officer over Rittenhouse donation

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Virginia city of Norfolk has fired a police lieutenant after news reports that said he donated to and expressed support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer.

City officials announced Tuesday that police Lt. William Kelly had been “relieved of duty” after an internal investigation.

City Manager Chip Filer called remarks Kelly apparently made in support of Rittenhouse “egregious.”

Kelly can appeal the firing.

The Associated Press attempted to reach him by phone. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

City Manager Chip Filer has accepted the recommendation of Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone and Lieutenant William...

Posted by Norfolk Police Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Taylor Conklin
Hobart man charged with sexual assault of a child by use of threat, repeated acts of sexual assault
Man’s body found in Lake Winnebago, investigation underway
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Wisconsin nears 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
April 21 Noon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of snow
Wisconsin economic development agency audit: Improvements were made
Snowy conditions in Washington County. April 21, 2021.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: State Patrol responds to multiple crashes in Dodge, Washington Counties