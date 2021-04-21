Advertisement

U.S., Wisconsin flags ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of Mondale

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C, (WBAY) - President Joe Biden has ordered all United States flags to fly at half-staff due to the death of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

As previously reported, Mondale’s family members announced Monday the former Vice President had died at the age of 93. Mondale had served as Vice President under former President Jimmy Carter.

On Tuesday, Biden issued a proclamation ordering the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, as well as on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories until sunset on the day of internment.

Biden also ordered the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all U.S. embassies, legations, and consular offices, as well as all military facilities and naval vessels and stations abroad. (CLICK HERE to read the full proclamation.)

Tuesday evening, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered the Wisconsin state flag also be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of internment. This order applies to all buildings, grounds and military installations of the State of Wisconsin.

The order takes effect immediately.

