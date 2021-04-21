SPOTTY RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE DAY

Clouds will thicken quite a bit this afternoon and we’ll continue the chance for some more light rain and snow showers throughout the rest of the day. Any precipitation will gradually move out of the area this evening, followed by clearing skies overnight.

It’s definitely another cold day. High temperatures will be in the lower-half of the 40s again. However, as we pick up a west breeze into tomorrow, temperatures will begin to rise. We’ll see seasonable highs in the 50s from tomorrow through the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, it looks like we’ll have a chance of showers on Saturday, with sunshine returning on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 1-10+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Broken clouds and limited sun. Scattered rain and snow showers. Still cold. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Clearing skies. Quite cold. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer and windy. HIGH: 68

