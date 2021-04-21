Prevea Health taking walk ins at UWGB COVID-19 vaccination clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health is now taking walk ins at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the UW-Green Bay campus.

Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai made the announcement first on Action 2 News This Morning.

Patients do not need to pre-schedule an appointment. They can walk in and get the vaccine. Prevea is also offering walk in days on certain days at other clinics. CLICK HERE to find out if it is a Pfizer or Moderna day.

Dr. Rai says they have plenty of vaccine supply and hope this will make it easier for people to come in and get the shot.

As of April 21, 1.6 million Wisconsin residents had completed their vaccine series. That’s 28.1% of the eligible population.

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible to get the vaccine. The Pfizer shot is the only one approved for ages 16 and 17.

Not near UWGB? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team Guide to Making an Appointment.

