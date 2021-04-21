Advertisement

Police, veterans, former Packer player use laser tag to promote community involvement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Police Department, as well as veterans and former Packers player Jarrett Bush are all hoping to encourage people to get involved in the community - while challenging each other to a game of laser tag.

Tuesday night, members of the police department met up with Bush and veterans with the VFW to raise awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

The game was held as a way to help some of the kids in the program who are ready to be matched with mentors.

They say because of the pandemic, they need community members to step in to help more than ever.

“There’s a lot of things that can misdirect you and it’s always to have that good, positive direction in front of you so that you’re able to accomplish some of those goals that they want to accomplish,” said Bush as he thought back to his own mentors, and how a positive influence can change a life.

Anyone interested in becoming a “Big” can learn more about the role by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Generic image of police line
Neenah murder victim identified
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
John E.W. Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids on April 16 for an Outagamie County cold case...
Man arrested for Outagamie Co. cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault; $1M cash bond issued
Wisconsin slows pace of COVID-19 virus’s spread

Latest News

This year's performance of Little Shop of Horrors comes with a new set of challenges.
Curtin rises for Bay Port High School musical, first time since pandemic
Police, veterans, former Packer player use laser tag to promote community involvement
Bay Port High School students prepare for first performance since pandemic
Bay Port High School students prepare for first performance since pandemic
Black community leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Black community leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict