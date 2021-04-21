Police, veterans, former Packer player use laser tag to promote community involvement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Police Department, as well as veterans and former Packers player Jarrett Bush are all hoping to encourage people to get involved in the community - while challenging each other to a game of laser tag.

Tuesday night, members of the police department met up with Bush and veterans with the VFW to raise awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

The game was held as a way to help some of the kids in the program who are ready to be matched with mentors.

They say because of the pandemic, they need community members to step in to help more than ever.

“There’s a lot of things that can misdirect you and it’s always to have that good, positive direction in front of you so that you’re able to accomplish some of those goals that they want to accomplish,” said Bush as he thought back to his own mentors, and how a positive influence can change a life.

Anyone interested in becoming a “Big” can learn more about the role by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.