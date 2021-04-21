Police: Retired Watertown police officer killed son then self

WATERTOWN, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own life.

Watertown police say they were called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg last Friday, April 16. Officers tried to call the 52-year-old father, then went to his house and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Officials did not disclose how the two died or name the teenager.

Since Teuteberg was a former Watertown officer, police contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. That portion of Watertown is within Dodge County’s jurisdiction. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s crime scene unit also responded.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not identifying the victim after consulting with the county’s Corporation Counsel office, which says releasing the name would violate Wisconsin’s victim rights law, or Marsy’s Law.

