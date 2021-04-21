Advertisement

Police: Retired Watertown police officer killed son then self

Watertown police reform
Watertown police reform
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own life.

Watertown police say they were called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg last Friday, April 16. Officers tried to call the 52-year-old father, then went to his house and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Officials did not disclose how the two died or name the teenager.

Since Teuteberg was a former Watertown officer, police contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. That portion of Watertown is within Dodge County’s jurisdiction. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s crime scene unit also responded. 

The sheriff’s office says it’s not identifying the victim after consulting with the county’s Corporation Counsel office, which says releasing the name would violate Wisconsin’s victim rights law, or Marsy’s Law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Taylor Conklin
Hobart man charged with sexual assault of a child by use of threat, repeated acts of sexual assault
Man’s body found in Lake Winnebago, investigation underway
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Wisconsin nears 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Neenah Police say one person is in custody and another person is wanted following a weekend...
1 arrested, 1 wanted by Neenah Police following weekend homicide
April 21 Noon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of snow
Wisconsin economic development agency audit: Improvements were made