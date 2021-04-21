Advertisement

OnStar device helps end chase involving stolen truck

Shawn Wheeler
Shawn Wheeler(Green Lake County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck’s On Star device helped end a chase in Green Lake County Monday.

At about 8:17 p.m., dispatchers received a call to check the welfare of a man named Shawn A. Wheeler. A deputy located him in the Village of Kingston.

Wheeler refused commands to stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He had an open warrant through the Department of Corrections.

Wheeler took off in a stolen truck and led the deputy on an eight-mile chase.

Wheeler drove into a field and was able to evade the deputy.

The owners of the truck called On Star and the company tracked the vehicle to Waupun. That’s where it was shut down.

Wheeler surrender to deputies in the parking lot of a local business.

Wheeler is being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility.

Multiple departments assisted with the arrest.

