MILDER WITH MORE SUN ON THURSDAY

Spotty, light rain and snow showers will continue through this evening. Any precipitation will gradually move out of the area tonight, and skies will clear. Temperatures will settle back into the 20s overnight with light winds.

We’ll see a mostly sunny start to Thursday, and the wind should pick up quickly. A west-southwest wind of 10-20 mph can be expected through the day. But, that breeze should push temperatures warmer... and highs will get back into the more seasonable 50s. There should be a little bit of fair weather cloud cover that develops for the afternoon, but no rain/snow is expected.

The breezy conditions continue into Friday, and that will keep temperatures mild overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s Friday morning with highs back into the middle and upper 50s for the afternoon. The clouds return on Friday, and a stray rain shower cannot be ruled out. The start of the weekend looks more unsettled with cloudy skies and scattered showers for Saturday. Some northern areas may see a touch of wintry mix.

Sunday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should be in the lower 50s. Our weather looks to turn even milder as we begin the next work week. Highs should be back in the upper 50s on Monday with 60s expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The wind will pick back up as that warmer weather arrives, and eventually widespread rain showers will move into the area mid-week.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, then clearing skies. Cold once again. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy and mild. A stray shower? HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Some mix NORTH? HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Milder and breezy with increasing clouds. A chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 58 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer and windy. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 65

