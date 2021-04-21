Metal recycling drive benefits Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay is benefitting from metal recycling during Earth Week.

The organization teamed up with Alter Trading to host a metal recycling drive through April 23.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All items donated to Alter Trading, 2175 Badgerland Dr, can be designated for the Boys and Girls Club.

Alter Trading will match dollar for dollar all funds raised during the donation drive.

Proceeds go to Boys and Girls Club programs.

In 2019, the Earth Day Recycling Drive raised over $20,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.