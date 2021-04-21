INTERVIEW: No Mow May

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Last year, the City of Appleton agreed to let their lawns grow wild in the month of May in an effort to help our threatened population of bees and other pollinators. “No Mow May” was voluntary -- anyone could mow their lawn if they wanted to -- but from May 1 to June 1, the city would not enforce the 8″ height limit on lawn grasses if any neighbors complained.

Lawrence University biology professor Israel Del Toro wants the city to do it again, and this year he hopes other communities in the Fox Cities and the State of Wisconsin will join in. He talked about it Wednesday on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch his interview above.

Learn more about No Mow May, declare your participation, and get an invitation to be a citizen scientist at BYOBeez.org (CLICK HERE). The “Pollenablers” of the Fox Cities are also offering free tools and materials for citizen scientists to report their grass height, blooming flowers and visiting pollinators to BYOBeez.

Appleton, by the way, has a Bee City USA designation, the only one in our area. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay received a Bee Campus USA designation last month.

