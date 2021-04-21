Fox Valley fire departments team up, create joint recruit academy

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple fire departments in the Fox Valley are teaming up to train new recruits together. Nineteen firefighter recruits from three different departments are spending weeks together, taking their training to new heights through a joint academy.

Neenah-Menasha, Oshkosh, and the Grand Chute Fire Departments are currently in week three of the roughly month-long training program.

“We decided that there’s a lot of benefits to doing it together,” said Neenah-Menasha Chief Kevin Kloehn.

Kloehn says this is the second year for the joint recruit academy, with Grand Chute’s department being a new addition this year.

“We’re very close, we always respond to each other’s fires in the first place, and we thought what else can we do that gets our crews working together, becoming familiar with each other, with our equipment, and we thought ‘Hey, let’s start with the recruit academy’ because that’s where it all begins,” said Kloehn. “We have all our instructors working together teaching the same things to recruits from several different departments.”

“We all are built off of the MABAS system so, say if we have a fire, we might have Oshkosh guys coming up here. So, it kind of is a brotherhood where we kind of know each other and what our limits are and everything of that sort. So, I think it’s an awesome thing,” said Mitchell Berendes, a Neenah-Menasha recruit.

The training covers a number of skills and takes place at several different sites.

A donated house in Neenah is being used for ventilation, search and rescue, and firefighter survival among other skill sets.

“We’re doing a lot of live evolutions here basically. You know, ventilating roofs, breaching concrete walls, breaching walls… going in search and rescue, rescuing victims and that sort of thing. So, it’s really live training as much as it can be,” said Thomas Nicholson, a Grand Chute recruit.

Several instructors guide the recruits through each task.

“A lot of them have 20 years plus experience on the job. So just trying to absorb all the information that they can give us is super awesome,” said Thomas Diener, a recruit with the Oshkosh Fire Department.

“You can’t put a price on experience and stuff like that, so that’s very crucial knowledge,” said Berendes.

Kloehn has high hopes for the program’s future.

“There has never been in our history the training, when they come online, how much knowledge that they have. How much muscle memory of different tasks that they perform,” said Kloehn. “They are at the top of their game when they step on the truck for that first week on the job.”

He’d like to see Appleton and other Fox Valley Fire Departments join in, growing the program and the relationships it builds.

“That bond lasts forever then,” said Kloehn. “You always have a friend or somebody you can count on in a different department that lasts forever.”

To get a look at all the training activities recruits participate in during the academy, head to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Facebook page to see photos and videos from throughout the course.

Recruit graduation will take place Friday, May 7.

