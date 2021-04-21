Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: State Patrol responds to multiple crashes in Dodge, Washington Counties

Crews respond to snowy crashes on I-41. April 21, 2021
Crews respond to snowy crashes on I-41. April 21, 2021(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON and DODGE COUNTIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers from the Fond du Lac Post are responding to multiple crashes along I-41 in Washington and Dodge Counties.

Traffic cameras show near white out conditions on the interstate south of Lomira.

LIVE TRAFFIC CAMERAS: https://511wi.gov/

Conditions could worsen again Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Wisconsin. Th

From the National Weather Service: “Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across portions of north-central, central, and east-central Wisconsin this afternoon. These snow showers have a history of producing sudden reductions in visibility to less than a mile. Slushy accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces within the heavier snow showers. Slippery spots may be possible on colder road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Motorists should slow down and turn on their headlights if they encounter any brief reductions in visibility due to the scattered snow.”

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Early Wednesday morning, First Alert Traffic followed a number of crashes and lane closures in Brown County and Outagamie County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office called bridges and overpasses “exceptionally slippery.”

The Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay was closed for about one hour due to multiple crashes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Taylor Conklin
Hobart man charged with sexual assault of a child by use of threat, repeated acts of sexual assault
Man’s body found in Lake Winnebago, investigation underway
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Jeffrey Belisle is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds ruling on Fond du Lac County property
The Green Bay Police Department now has 190 body cameras ready for use. Officers are being...
Wisconsin task force on racial disparities releases recommendations on policing
April 21 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty rain and snow