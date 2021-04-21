FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: “Exceptionally slippery” roads causing crashes, slowdowns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement are asking people to drive carefully Wednesday morning as light snow causes slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses.

“Bridges and overpasses are exceptionally slippery this morning due to the near freezing conditions,” says Lt. John Bain of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

First Alert Traffic has been following a number of crashes and lane closures in Brown County and Outagamie County. Many of the major crashes have been cleared.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: right lane back open and traffic flowing better on westbound 172 after a crash. Roads are slippery, please slow down. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/ts9deUaTGW — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) April 21, 2021

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: southbound lanes of 441 back open at Northland in the Appleton area after a crash. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/tAodU6eadX — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) April 21, 2021

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: traffic flowing again on I-41 northbound at Wisconsin Ave. in Grand Chute after an earlier crash. Roads are slippery. Please slow down. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/b0SsxuKdF0 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) April 21, 2021

Green Bay’s Leo Frigo Bridge was closed to traffic for about one hour Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: northbound lanes of I-43 Leo Frigo bridge in Green Bay now back open. Southbound lanes opened earlier. Roads are slippery. Slow down. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/BGCmrgcQdk — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) April 21, 2021

FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow showers across east-central Wisconsin have coated some grassy areas this morning... But, watch out for slick spots on bridges & overpasses where there's cold air above & below the road surface. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/butRZ3j6wK — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) April 21, 2021

