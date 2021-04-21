Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: “Exceptionally slippery” roads causing crashes, slowdowns

Traffic crawling across the 172 bridge in Brown County. April 21, 2021.
Traffic crawling across the 172 bridge in Brown County. April 21, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement are asking people to drive carefully Wednesday morning as light snow causes slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses.

“Bridges and overpasses are exceptionally slippery this morning due to the near freezing conditions,” says Lt. John Bain of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

First Alert Traffic has been following a number of crashes and lane closures in Brown County and Outagamie County. Many of the major crashes have been cleared.

Green Bay’s Leo Frigo Bridge was closed to traffic for about one hour Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes.

