FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: AVOID the Leo Frigo until further notice because of crashes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police Department advises you to AVOID the Leo Frigo bridge this morning in your travels due to multiple vehicle traffic accidents.

Both north and southbound lanes are shut down until further notice.

In First Alert Traffic Wednesday morning we are showing live reports. The snow on the roads is causing slippery roads.

