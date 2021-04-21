Advertisement

Evers announces $50 million in “Beyond the Classroom” grants

(KWQC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announce Tuesday $50 million will be used for grants to support learning opportunities and mental health programs for school-aged kids in the state.

Evers made the announcement while visiting the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay Tuesday afternoon.

According to the governor, up to $25 million will be used for programming during the summer of 2021, and an additional $25 million will be available for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as next summer. The funds grants will be funded through Wisconsin’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Evers adds the grants will provide funds of up to $500,000 per non-profit organization. the organizations must serve school-age kids both virtually and in-person outside of school and during the summer months.

Officials with Evers’ office say eligible activities will be finalized after federal guidance is released for the American Rescue Plan Act funds, however they say those activities will likely include those which help prepare high school students for post-secondary education, employment, or support the mental health needs of school-age kids.

If you’re interested in learning more about the grants, organizations can sign up to do so by CLICKING HERE.

