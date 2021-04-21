De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 59-year-old De Pere man faces 60 years in prison if he’s convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Jeffrey Wayne Belisle was formally charged back in December but is scheduled for an initial appearance in Brown County court on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint says Belisle moved in with his girlfriend at a home in Green Bay last April. Six months later, the woman’s young cousins, an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old brother, were placed in her care.

The woman started to notice strange behavior between her boyfriend and the kids that she described to police as “grooming” behavior. She talked to him about what she though was inappropriate behavior, but it continued, including her boyfriend being alone with the girl in her bedroom. The woman kicked Belisle out of her house.

She asked the girl if Belisle had touched her. The girl said yes, he touched her privates outside and inside her clothing on multiple occasions when the woman wasn’t at home. The girl told police Belisle was “scary.”

When Belisle had a meeting with his parole agent, police questioned him. He replied, “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, no.” He said he tickled the children and played rough with them sometimes but vehemently denied touching the girl inappropriately. “I did not do that on several occasions,” he answered, adding, “I did not do that on one occasion.”

He told investigators he wouldn’t do anything to risk going back after spending 21 years in prison then being sent back for 3 years after his daughter said he beat her.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.