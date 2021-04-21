Crews investigate fire at Edgewater Power Plant

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - No injuries were reported following a fire at Sheboygan’s Edgewater Power Plant Tuesday morning.

According to Sheboygan Fire Department, crews were called to the plant just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the plant’s dust-collector, and were met by members of the Edgewater Fire Brigade.

Fire officials say firefighters were able to enter the building containing the dust collector and extinguished flames which weren’t put out by a sprinkler system which had been activated. Crews also checked for hot spots.

Members of the Sheboygan Fire Department say the public was never in any danger, and they encourage all businesses to make sure their fire protection systems are working properly in order to help reduce fire loss.

