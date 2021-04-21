Advertisement

Crews investigate fire at Edgewater Power Plant

Sheboygan fire department on scene of an incident at Edgewater Power Plant.
Sheboygan fire department on scene of an incident at Edgewater Power Plant.(Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - No injuries were reported following a fire at Sheboygan’s Edgewater Power Plant Tuesday morning.

According to Sheboygan Fire Department, crews were called to the plant just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the plant’s dust-collector, and were met by members of the Edgewater Fire Brigade.

Fire officials say firefighters were able to enter the building containing the dust collector and extinguished flames which weren’t put out by a sprinkler system which had been activated. Crews also checked for hot spots.

Members of the Sheboygan Fire Department say the public was never in any danger, and they encourage all businesses to make sure their fire protection systems are working properly in order to help reduce fire loss.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Generic image of police line
Neenah murder victim identified
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
John E.W. Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids on April 16 for an Outagamie County cold case...
Man arrested for Outagamie Co. cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault; $1M cash bond issued
Wisconsin slows pace of COVID-19 virus’s spread

Latest News

Sheriff’s office investigates two attempted abductions in Waupaca County
Sheriff’s office investigates two attempted abductions in Waupaca County
From left: Derek Chauvin and George Floyd
Wisconsin state, federal politicians react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Wisconsin leaders sound off on conviction of Derek Chauvin
Wisconsin leaders sound off on conviction of Derek Chauvin
Job Alert: Green Bay looking to hire 50 lifeguards for pools
Job Alert: Green Bay looking to hire 50 lifeguards for pools