COLD AGAIN WITH MORE SPOTTY RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

A handful of car accidents have occurred this morning, mainly on bridges and overpasses. It’s due to last night’s snow showers, combined with the cold air above and below the elevated road surfaces. Drivers should be alert to potentially slippery travel on untreated roads through the mid-morning. Our road conditions will improve sharply by the midday.

Spotty snow showers will push south of the area this morning and we’ll see some sunshine mixing in with the clouds. However, as we’ve seen over the past couple days, the clouds will thicken back up. Look for another chance of light rain and snow showers later this afternoon. Any precipitation will gradually move out of the area this evening, followed by clearing skies.

Meanwhile, it’s going to be another cold day. High temperatures will be in the lower-half of the 40s again. However, as we pick up a west breeze into tomorrow, temperatures will begin to rise. We’ll see seasonable highs in the 50s from tomorrow through the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, it looks like we’ll have a chance of showers on Saturday, with sunshine returning on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 1-10+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Broken clouds and limited sun. A few rain and snow showers. Still cold. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Clearing skies. Quite cold. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 58 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer and windy. HIGH: 68

