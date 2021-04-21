Black community leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Across Northeast Wisconsin, members of the black community were paying close attention to the verdict, convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Just after the verdict was read, signs were up in downtown Oshkosh among a small crowd, showing their support for Floyd.

Others spoke to us online, including Kainan Davenport, a local activist.

“I was relieved. I was relieved because for the first time in my life span I’ve seen justice be served the way it’s suppose to be served,” said Davenport, Co-Founder of People of Progression.

He added, “I see so often police officers get off the hook after doing wrong to black and brown people.”

Others say the experience of hearing the verdict, was an emotional one.

Kristin Gondek, also with People of Progression said, “At that time the emotions that did go thru my head, were some more anger, and that was mainly anger because I know that some people are going to take this as a major victory, for our community to put our feet up.”

Those who protested the death of Floyd over the past year, say the verdict isn’t the end.

Chauvin still has to be sentenced, and tough conversations about race will be ongoing.

“In my opinion this is when we pick up the torch and keep on pushing forward to help black and brown lives who have passed on, because of injustices, or people who are still alive with us today,” said Gondek.

A message, people on the street, seem to echo right now.

Davenport said, “I would like to see our community to start to heal, start the healing process, start to work together.”

