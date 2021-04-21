As walk-in clinics open in NE Wisconsin, health officials encounter vaccine hesitancy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Walk -in clinics for the Covid-19 vaccine are being offered in Northeast Wisconsin as an effort to break down barriers for getting vaccinated, yet some people just aren’t showing up.

Winnebago County is hitting a wall in increasing the number of people with at least one dose of the vaccine. Officials there are determined to break that down.

“We technically could run an operation here five days a week giving 1,200 doses a day. But, the need isn’t there and certainly back when the need was greatest, the vaccine wasn’t there,” Kim Goffard, the public health supervisor for the Winnebago County Health Department, said.

On Wednesday, the county accepted walk-ins and saw a lot of empty chairs. The county sent out a survey to gauge why people are hesitant to the vaccine (Here’s a link to take the survey).

“We’re just trying to be in that information gathering mode so that we can find out how to best reach people,” Goffard said.

You don’t need an ID or health insurance at the clinic located at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. The mass vaccination site has the capacity to administer 1,200 shots a day, yet as of Wednesday afternoon fewer than 200 first dosages were given.

“We just try to find what are the groups that are falling through the cracks, or you know, who is hardest to schedule and we try to break down those barriers so that they have spot that they can go,” Goffard said.

Prevea Health is also accepting walk-ins at four of its sites on certain days and time. The hospital system’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News some people who had covid believe they don’t need a vaccine.

“I think there’s a crowd out there that doesn’t quite understand the facts, that are younger, and they just need to be talked to over and over and over again,” Dr. Rai said.

There will be another walk-in vaccination clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

