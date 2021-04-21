Advertisement

Appleton Airport sees 23% increase in air travel since last March

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the number of people who receive their COVID-19 vaccination rises, airport officials say they’re seeing more people traveling locally and throughout the country.

According to officials at Appleton International Airport, they’re seeing the number of people flying getting back to pre-pandemic levels, with a 23% increase in travelers last month compared to March of 2020.

Due to the high demand, the airport is creating new additions to help people feel comfortable flying.

“From an airport’s perspective, we launched a cleaning program to give people confidence that they can travel through our airport in a safe and healthy fashion, but also the airlines have done their part by adding new routes to Appleton Airport to places Northeast Wisconsin wants to fly to,” said Abe Weber, the Director of Appleton International Airport.

Airport officials say they will be adding additional flights this summer to Florida, Arizona and Las Vegas, among others.

