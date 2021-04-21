Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 wanted by Neenah Police following weekend homicide

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to call 920-886-6033
Neenah Police say one person is in custody and another person is wanted following a weekend homicide.(Neenah Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Neenah Police Department say say one person has been arrested following a weekend homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead, but say they’re still searching for a second suspect.

According to police, 26-year-old Mandel Roy of Minneapolis has been taken into custody. Police didn’t say when or where Roy was arrested.

After investigating further, police say they identified a second suspect, 28-year-old Terran Colwell, who they add is also from Minnesota.

In addition, during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police say members of a motorcycle gang called Hell’s Lovers witnessed the incident, and walked back into Eagle Nation with Roy and Colwell following the homicide.

As Action 2 News first reported, 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway was found with blood and injuries on his upper chest around midnight Saturday. According to police, Ridgeway was found after a citizen told an officer who was investigating a trespassing complaint on the 200 block of Main Street that someone was passed out in the grass on the 200 block of Martens Street.

Police say Ridgway was stabbed multiple times during the incident, but haven’t stated any possible motive for the stabbing as of this time.

According to police, Ridgeway, who is from Neenah, would have turned 23 years old Wednesday.

Anyone with information which may help police with their investigation is asked to call Investigative Lieutenant Pat Pederson at 920-886-6033.

Police didn’t take any questions following Wednesday’s news conference.

