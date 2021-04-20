Wisconsin state, federal politicians react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Politicians at Wisconsin’s state and federal level are posting reaction following a jury trial which resulted in the conviction of a former Minneapolis Police Officer in the death of a Black man last year.

Late Tuesday afternoon, jurors found former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three counts he was charged with following the death of George Floyd. Those charges were second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin will be sentenced in two months, and could spend decades in prison.

Floyd’s death set off protests across the country and the world, with some turning violent.

Early Tuesday evening, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the jury’s verdict.

“There’s no verdict that can bring peace to loved ones when someone is taken from them. My heart and thoughts are with George Floyd’s family, his loved ones, and the entire community. While this is a moment of accountability in our justice system and our country, we are reminded that justice for Black lives is not a moment—it requires meaningful, sustained, and systemic change. Today’s verdict doesn’t replace the changes we must make to keep our promises of a more fair and more equitable state and country. Every day—and especially today—we must reaffirm and resolve to continue our work toward justice.”

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes sounded off about the verdict on Twitter:

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin also issued a statement on the verdict Tuesday:

“George Floyd pleaded for his life and it’s clear to me that police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force and took it away. Justice has been rightly served and he will be held accountable for this murder. Far too many Black lives have been taken by police and change is long overdue. This must strengthen our resolve to take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to help stop systemic racism and bias in policing and start saving lives.”

At the state level, Attorney General Josh Kaul released this statement:

“As I said last year, what we saw on the video of the events leading to George Floyd’s death was not law enforcement. Derek Chauvin was not protecting or serving the residents of Minneapolis. He was committing a horrific crime. No jury verdict can bring Mr. Floyd back. Nor does this verdict mean that we don’t need to reform our criminal justice system. But today’s verdict does mean there will be accountability and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family.”

Wisconsin sports teams are also weighting in on the verdict. The Milwaukee Bucks have issued a statement, however the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers have not issued statements as of this publishing.

The Bucks organization is encouraged that justice was served by the Derek Chauvin verdict in the horrific murder of George Floyd. While this decision provides accountability to this police officer for his heinous crime, we must continue to address police officers’ excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with people of color. Reoccurring examples of deadly use of force by police officers have become common place, including in our backyard of Kenosha, Minneapolis and so many other parts of the country. The Bucks organization remains strongly committed to addressing issues of police brutality, social injustice, and racism and continue to demand real change for African Americans and all marginalized members of our community. We hope this verdict offers a sense of justice to the Floyd family and our thoughts go out to them for their loss.

Three other officers with the Minneapolis Police Department were fired following Floyd’s death, and are facing trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

