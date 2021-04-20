Advertisement

Wisconsin state, federal politicians react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Politicians at Wisconsin’s state and federal level are posting reaction following a jury trial which resulted in the conviction of a former Minneapolis Police Officer in the death of a Black man last year.

Late Tuesday afternoon, jurors found former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three counts he was charged with following the death of George Floyd. Those charges were second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin will be sentenced in two months, and could spend decades in prison.

Floyd’s death set off protests across the country and the world, with some turning violent.

Early Tuesday evening, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the jury’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes sounded off about the verdict on Twitter:

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin also issued a statement on the verdict Tuesday:

At the state level, Attorney General Josh Kaul released this statement:

Wisconsin sports teams are also weighting in on the verdict. The Milwaukee Bucks have issued a statement, however the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers have not issued statements as of this publishing.

Three other officers with the Minneapolis Police Department were fired following Floyd’s death, and are facing trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Wisconsin leaders sound off on conviction of Derek Chauvin
Job Alert: Green Bay looking to hire 50 lifeguards for pools
Medical community asking for vigilance as COVID-19 cases in people under 18 are increasing
Sheriff’s office investigates two attempted abductions in Waupaca County
