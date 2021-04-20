Suamico, Glenmore honored for high voter turnouts in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Project VOTE of Brown County honored the village of Suamico and town of Glenmore for having the highest voter turnouts among communities of their respective size in the spring election.

It’s the fifth time Suamico had the highest turnout in the county for an election in its division. Project VOTE says 37% of eligible voters turned in a ballot for the election, which included a statewide race for superintendent, judicial races, and referendum questions for the Howard-Suamico school district.

The Town of Glenmore had a 59% turnout, the best among Brown County communities with fewer than 10,000 people. Part of Glenmore voted in the De Pere school board race, as well as the races for state superintendent and judicial races. It’s the first win for Glenmore since Project VOTE started the voter challenge.

Last spring, when Wisconsin had a presidential primary, the trophies went to the village of Allouez with a 50.5% turnout and the town of Rockland with 56.4% turnout.

