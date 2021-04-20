Roncalli’s Fiecko signs NLI to North Dakota State University

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roncalli High School senior OL/DL Trevor Fiecko signed his national letter of intent with NCAA FCS’s North Dakota State University on April 19.

Fiecko, son of Michael and Janelle Fiecko, will be participating in football at North Dakota State University after graduating from Roncalli High School in spring 2021. Fiecko has been a student-athlete all four years of high school – playing four years of football, basketball, and track and field.

“Trevor’s dedication in the classroom, on the field, in the gym and weight room has proven how great of a teammate and captain he has been throughout the years,” said Nathan Kaderabek, athletic director for Roncalli Catholic Schools. “As he moves forward with his schooling and athletic career, we know he will be very successful in all avenues. His outgoing personality will make him a natural fit at North Dakota State University. We wish Trevor the best of luck as he continues his athletic career at North Dakota State.”

2020 Season Highlights

Fiecko has earned first team all conference on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball as a senior. As a junior, he received first team all conference as an offensive lineman and second team as a defensive lineman. As a sophomore, Fiecko received second team all conference as an offensive lineman.

Fiecko plans to pursue a degree in education with an emphasis in history and minor in business at North Dakota State.

