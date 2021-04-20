Advertisement

Report: ‘Vast improvement’ at Wisconsin juvenile prison

(WSAW)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A court-ordered monitor says Wisconsin’s juvenile prisons have made a “vast improvement” in meeting court-ordered changes and in overall atmosphere since December.

The positive report filed Tuesday from the court-ordered monitor Teresa Abreau was based on a March visit to the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls. It came after a report on her December visit detailed worsening conditions.

The monitor said there continues to be concern regarding programming, use of force, restraints, and other issues, but “overall, there has been improvement and progress in several areas.”

The reports are part of a 2018 settlement of a federal lawsuit.

