Prismatica art installation offers colorful visit to Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prismatica is back at Titletown.

The interactive art installation features 25 pivoting prisms. They “transmit and reflect every color on the visible spectrum,” according to Titletown.

Prismatica is free and open to visitors during regular park hours, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.. It’s located in the Titletown Plaza across from Lambeau Field.

“We still want to make sure that we’re keeping folks safe and one way to do that is by providing those experiences that don’t necessarily require close contact. With 25 prisms spread out across the plaza at Titletown there’s plenty of space for people to interact with the different prisms at their leisure and maintaining that physical distance,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs & Marketing Manager.

Prismatica is on display until May 31.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Prismatica returns to @titletown. The collection of 25 prisms will be on display until May 31. pic.twitter.com/J7MxdbwdhP — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.