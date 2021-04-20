Advertisement

Packers donate trees to 16 communities in Brown County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green and Gold are making Brown County communities a little greener.

The Green Bay Packers donated 411 trees as part of the First Downs for Trees program. One tree is donated for every first down completed by the Packers during the season.

Sixteen communities picked up their donations Tuesday at Meacham Nursery on County Road C in Green Bay.

Some of these trees can help in the fight against invasive species like the Emerald Ash Borer.

“In conjunction with the DNR, we kind of manage the process and come up with different species that I’ll try to manage, some of the ash trees that are dying in the area,” said Brian Friedrich, WPS Regional Forester. “So there are six or seven different kinds of ash trees that are more hearty and not as susceptible to some of the diseases and bugs that are in the area.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Generic image of police line
Neenah murder victim identified
John E.W. Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids on April 16 for an Outagamie County cold case...
Man arrested for Outagamie Co. cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault; $1M cash bond issued
Wisconsin slows pace of COVID-19 virus’s spread
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning.
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Stand-up comedy returns to Appleton
Featured Links
April 19 birthday club
April 19 Birthday Club
His wife is donating his accessible van for disabilities
Van for veteran: VFW looking for disabled veteran