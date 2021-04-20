Packers donate trees to 16 communities in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green and Gold are making Brown County communities a little greener.

The Green Bay Packers donated 411 trees as part of the First Downs for Trees program. One tree is donated for every first down completed by the Packers during the season.

Sixteen communities picked up their donations Tuesday at Meacham Nursery on County Road C in Green Bay.

Some of these trees can help in the fight against invasive species like the Emerald Ash Borer.

“In conjunction with the DNR, we kind of manage the process and come up with different species that I’ll try to manage, some of the ash trees that are dying in the area,” said Brian Friedrich, WPS Regional Forester. “So there are six or seven different kinds of ash trees that are more hearty and not as susceptible to some of the diseases and bugs that are in the area.”

