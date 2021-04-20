Medical community asking for vigilance as COVID-19 cases in people under 18 are increasing

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin medical community is calling for increased vigilance as COVID-19 cases are rising in kids under 18 years old.

The numbers don’t lie. And state officials brought up the concern last week. According to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s Chief Medical Officer, “There’s more transmission among younger people, particularly children and adolescents, as a proportion of all cases and we do think the more contagious variants are playing an important role.”

The number of COVID-19 cases, in those under 18, are on the rise. Not really a surprise, because the older -- more vulnerable population is being immunized, but still on the radar of health officials.

“We’re definitely seeing an uptick in the number of cases and I think, that very likely represents the aftermath of multiple spring vacations which were kind of sequential at different weeks and then the Easter holiday weekend,” says Dr. Ellen Wald, Chair of Pediatrics with UW Health.

And, with more kids back to in-person learning, extracurricular and community activities picking up, health officials say we need to be more vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Wald adds, “We can have children engage in sports and we can have children go to school and it can be done safely, but it absolutely requires adherence to the mitigation strategies, which I know everyone has heard over and over again.”

Hand washing, social distancing, and masking work, and even as more people are getting vaccinated, doctors say now is not the time to relax.

“Illnesses get to schools from the community, so we have to be responsible members of our community and help prevent spread among ourselves, so it doesn’t even get into the schools,” says Dr. Wald.

Health officials believe, ultimately, we will get this under control but encourage people to be responsible and get vaccinated not only for yourself but others as well.

