Man’s body found in Lake Winnebago, investigation underway

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the waters of Lake Winnebago Tuesday morning.

According to Oshkosh Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Bay Shore Drive at about 8:15 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the water.

As of this time, police say they’re still working to determine the cause of the man’s death, however they add there weren’t any visible injuries on the body.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

No other details were immediately available - check back for updates.

