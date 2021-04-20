Advertisement

Man killed when tractor overturns in Lincoln County

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a man died after the tractor he was operating flipped over in a field in Lincoln County.

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the field in the Town of Merrill shortly before 4 p.m. Monday where they found a 46-year-old man pinned underneath the tractor

They worked to free the man who died at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was using the tractor to try to remove a large truck that was stuck in the field when the tractor flipped over and pinned him underneath.

