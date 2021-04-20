Job Alert: Green Bay looking to hire 50 lifeguards for pools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay is in dire need of lifeguards to manage its public pools this summer.

With summer quickly approaching, the Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire 50 lifeguards over the next several weeks.

“We are really excited that summer is right around the corner, our facilities are going to be opening and we can provide a little bit more normalcy as summer approaches,” said Ann Moeller, recreation supervisor.

Moeller said the city is getting ready to open its three public pools: Colburn Pool, Joannes Aquatic Center, and Resch Aquatic Center.

“On paper, our opening date is June 12,” said Moeller.

But two months is not a lot of time to fill the city’s current need for lifeguards.

“We experienced a severe shortage of lifeguards this year,” said Moeller. “We currently still need to hire just under 50 lifeguards yet for the summer. So, it’s a pretty big situation we’re in.”

Moeller said the pandemic caused a few ripples. With only one pool open last year, they did not need as many lifeguards on hand, which means many lifeguard’s two-year certifications lapsed.

“Typically, you can just do a renewal, but if you let it lapse, you have to retake the class, so because of that, many of those former staff have moved on to different things,” said Moeller.

As an incentive, the city is willing to pay for a new hire’s certification if they pass the initial interview and swim test.

“Lifeguard certification courses cost about $200 so we’re waiving all fees and we’ll just do that certification for you,” said Moeller.

The city will also throw in free uniforms, whistles and increase pay.

“This year our new lifeguards start at $12.19 an hour, which is a couple of steps above what we would normally pay new lifeguards but because of the shortage, we are going to bump that up to help recruit and fill those 50 spots that we have, which is a great starting wage for a 15, 16-year-old,” said Moeller.

Moeller said applicants must be at least 15-years or older. She also said chlorine water kills COVID-19.

“You’re out in the sunshine, you’re working in chemically-treated water, so it is actually a really safe job and lifeguards are sitting up an elevated stance so, for the most part, you don’t have too much close contact, obviously, in rescue situations and things like that, but for the most part it’s a pretty relatively safe job,” said Moeller.

Safety is a top priority so if the city doesn’t get enough lifeguards to manage all three pools, then it might have to cut back on hours of operation, swimming lessons and even facilities.

“We will only open the pools that we can manage and staff,” said Moeller. “Whether or not we close the pool down for the whole season, or we alternate, that will be brought to our park committee and ultimately City Council.”

If you are interested, applicants can email the aquatic supervisor, Ann Moeller, at ann.moeller@greenbaywi.gov to schedule a pre-interview screening.

Some of the required skills include:

Swim 300 yards continuously, using each of the following strokes:

Front crawl using rhythmic breathing and stabilizing, propellant kick;

Breaststroke using rhythmic breathing; and

*There is no time requirement; however, the 300 yards must be continuous – no walking on the bottom or stopping at the side of the pool.

Swim 20 yards front crawl or breaststroke, dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet, retrieve a 10-lb object, return it to the surface, swim 20 yards back to the starting point and exit the water without using a ladder or steps within 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs.

