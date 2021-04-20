Hobart man charged with sexual assault of a child by use of threat, repeated acts of sexual assault

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hobart man has been charged with two felonies coming from incidents going back to 2017 and 2018, and involved two separate teenagers.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Taylor Conklin was charged with the following counts on April 16:

Count 1: First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under the age of 16 by Use or Threat of Force or Violence

Count 2: Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child

That same day, online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Conklin, who made his initial court appearance/return on warrant on Monday.

A criminal complaint states police were called to a home in Hobart on on the evening of September 1, 2018 for a report of a sexual assault. The document states the caller told dispatch his daughter had been raped, but didn’t know when it happened, however the assault happened on Windemer Lane and a suspect named Taylor was about 20 years old.

When officers, arrived, they found the caller, identified as TJJ in the complaint, as well as his daughter, identified as Victim 1, as well as Victim 1′s mother, identified as MMJ.

Police then spoke with Victim 1, who said she slept over at a friend’s home the night of June 2, 2018. The friend was identified in the complaint as KMB.

That night, the complaint says she went to a movie with KMB, and two other people, including Conklin, who drove them all to the theater. Documents say they all smoked marijuana in the car before the movie, and then went to a 10 or 11 p.m. movie. Conklin then drove everyone home, and they arrived at 1 or 2 a.m.

After they got back, the complaint states KMB went to sleep right away on the floor, however Victim 1 was awake and laying in a bed when Conklin entered the room and laid on the bed with her. Victim 1 then told police she went to the bathroom for a long time and hoped Conklin would leave, but he was still there when she returned. The complaint states Victim 1 sat in a chair for a while, and after she thought Conklin was sleeping, returned to the bed.

Eventually, Victim 1 told police Conklin got up and turned the lights off and laid back down, and grabbed Victim 1′s butt. Victim 1 then said she pushed his hand away, but then found Conklin pushing her head down into the bed and as she tried to get away, was told by Conklin that if she told her friend or her parents, he would tell everyone she “wanted it”.

According to the complaint, Conklin then pulled Victim 1′s pants down and took his pants off, and then had sex with her for about 30 minutes, and didn’t wear a condom. Afterwards, the document says Conklin got up and went to the bathroom before he came back and laid next to Victim 1 and fell asleep.

The next morning, Victim 1 got up and went home right away after seeing Conklin had left.

A day or two after the incident, the document says Victim 1 sent Conklin a message telling him to leave her alone, and he responded saying he would but she had to send him nude photos first, which she says she did over Snapchat.

According to the complaint, Victim 1 didn’t tell her parents until September 1 because she was afraid of ruining her friend’s life and that people wouldn’t believe her.

Police interviewed Conklin on September 1, 2018, who denied everything. , and said Victim 1 told her boyfriend that she had had sex with Conklin. Conklin also claimed he wasn’t in KMB’s room the morning of the attack.

The document goes on to say a second teen, identified as Victim 2, alleged she had sex with Taylor when she was 14 years old between 10-20 different times between December 2017 and September 30, 2018.

According to the document, Victim 2 says all of the sexual incidents with Conklin happened at a home on Windemer Lane, the same location where Victim 1 claims she was assaulted.

Victim 2 went on to say in the complaint all of the incidents were consensual, but she was 14 and 15 years old at the time, and Taylor was 18 and 19 years old.

The document says investigators completed reviews of depositions from the parties in the civil case between Victim 1 and Conklin on January 13, 2021.

