Green Bay public schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

Green Bay Area Public School District logo
Green Bay Area Public School District logo(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Class of 2021 will get a chance to experience a traditional graduation ceremony in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Area Public School District will hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Resch.

Here are the dates and times:

• West High School, June 6, 11:00 a.m.

• East High School, June 6, 3:00 p.m.

• Southwest High School, June 6, 7:00 p.m.

• Preble High School, June 9, 7:00 p.m.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place, including limited guests, physical distancing, face coverings and cleaning between ceremonies.

The district will also livestream the ceremonies.

Three other schools in the district will hold graduation ceremonies at these times:

• Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation, June 7 & 8, Green Bay Botanical Gardens, 5:30 p.m. (two ceremonies will be held due to guest limitations due to COVID-19 mitigation measures)

• John Dewey Academy of Learning, June 8, Bay Beach Pavilion, 5:00 p.m.

• Dr. Rosa Minoka-Hill, June 3, Minoka-Hill School, 6:30 p.m.

The district says more information will be released in the coming weeks.

