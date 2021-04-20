Fond du Lac County deputy injured while trying to detain man who jumped out of moving vehicle

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County deputy was injured while trying to detain a man in the Town of Eldorado.

On April 19, dispatchers received a report of a suspicious person at a private address on State Highway 26. The caller said this person was looking in their windows.

Deputies responded to the area and found the man a short distance from the home. Deputies believed the man was on drugs or experiencing a mental health episode.

They noticed the man, later identified as a 38-year-old Oshkosh resident, had injuries that looked like “road rash.” Investigators learned the man had suffered injuries from jumping out of a moving vehicle on Highway 26 in Winnebago County.

“The person began making abnormal and inconsistent statements and while the deputies were speaking with him, he ran from this location on the shoulder of the roadway, across traffic on STH 26 to the other side of the roadway. Both deputies followed him across the roadway, and based on their observations of his behavior and statements, attempted to detain him for his safety,” reads a statement from Lt. Chris Dobyns.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man resisted and he and a deputy went to the ground. Dobyns says the deputy suffered a “significant knee injury.”

A second deputy pulled a Taser on the man and deputies were able to detain the man.

The deputy and man were taken to a hospital for treatment. The deputy, a 27-year-old with three years of service, was treated and released.

The Oshkosh man was treated and released to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He faces several charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No names were released.

Fond du Lac County deputies were called to the suspicious person report at 11:21 a.m.

