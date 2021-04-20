Evers announces renegotiated Foxconn contract, saves taxpayers $2.77 billion

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced a contract between the Wisconsin Economic Development (WEDC) and Foxconn has been renegotiated.

According to Evers’ office, the renegotiations will save Wisconsin taxpayers a total of $2.77 billion compared to the previous contract.

Under the new contract amendment, which Evers says was approved by the WEDC Board of Directors on Tuesday, Foxconn will be eligible to receive up to $80 million total in performance-based tax credits during the course of six years.

The credits will be available if Foxconn meets employment and capital investment targets, which include hiring 1,454 qualified workers who earn an average wage of $53,875 and also invests $672 million by 2026.

Under the original deal, signed in 2017, Foxconn would have qualified for $2.85 billion in state tax credits if it invested $10 billion and created 13,000 jobs. Under the new deal, Foxconn will qualify for $80 million if it employs 1,454 people and invests $676 million by 2026.

Officials say the new agreement is effective when signed by the appropriate parties from Foxconn and the WEDC.

Missy Hughes, the WEDC Secretary and CEO, issued this statement regarding the amended contract:

“The agreement provides the opportunity to be responsive to the marketplace that a modern, forward-looking company like Foxconn needs to pursue innovation. At the same time, by right-sizing the contract, our state is in a position where we can ensure that all businesses – everywhere – have the resources they need to grow and prosper.”

CLICK HERE for a side-by-side comparison of the two contracts.

Foxconn said Tuesday the company is “grateful to Evers and Missy Hughes”, and is “pleased with the clarity and certainty that the agreement provides Foxconn, its affiliates, joint ventures and global business partners”.

The company went on to say that “under the amended terms, Foxconn’s $672 million investment remains one of the largest economic development projects on the books at WEDC and provides a framework and foundation for future growth and investment.”

State lawmakers are reacting to the news. Wisconsin State Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac), who is a member of the WEDC Board of Directors, released this statement:

“Today, I voted to amend the contract with Foxconn as a member of the WEDC Board of Directors. This contract amendment between WEDC and Foxconn is due to changes to its project scope. Based on market changes, Foxconn is now predicting that, through 2025, it will create 1,454 Full-Time Jobs and invest approximately $672,844,412 in Significant Capital Investment. The project includes the construction and development of facilities for the manufacturing of data infrastructure and other operations related to high-performance computing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). Foxconn’s business pursuits of creating a high tech and manufacturing ecosystem in Wisconsin are not limited to just data infrastructure. Its 3+3 corporate vision has the ability for Foxconn to explore new industries such as electric vehicle, digital health, and robotics using AI, semiconductor, and 5G technologies. This project and commitment to our state is a transformational opportunity for our Wisconsin, and I am proud to support these family supporting jobs. The contract amendment will protect taxpayers while providing state incentives that make the Foxconn’s changing future in Wisconsin possible. I am excited not only for southeastern Wisconsin, but for the supply chain opportunities Foxconn presents to all Wisconsin companies – including many in the 18th Senate District.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also sounded off on the amended agreement:

“I am happy that Wisconsin and Foxconn were able to come to an updated agreement and glad the company continues to grow in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn is already the largest property taxpayer in Racine County. I have toured their campus and facilities and I’m excited about the incredible things they are working on. Despite all of the liberal criticism when the initial agreement was passed, this amendment actually gives the company even more financial incentives than the original did. Hopefully we can now put the politics surrounding the development behind us and focus on the partnership that continues to benefit all of Wisconsin.”

