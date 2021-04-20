Advertisement

Evers announces renegotiated Foxconn contract, saves taxpayers $2.77 billion

(WIFR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced a contract between the Wisconsin Economic Development (WEDC) and Foxconn has been renegotiated.

According to Evers’ office, the renegotiations will save Wisconsin taxpayers a total of $2.77 billion compared to the previous contract.

Under the new contract amendment, which Evers says was approved by the WEDC Board of Directors on Tuesday, Foxconn will be eligible to receive up to $80 million total in performance-based tax credits during the course of six years.

The credits will be available if Foxconn meets employment and capital investment targets, which include hiring 1,454 qualified workers who earn an average wage of $53,875 and also invests $672 million by 2026.

Under the original deal, signed in 2017, Foxconn would have qualified for $2.85 billion in state tax credits if it invested $10 billion and created 13,000 jobs. Under the new deal, Foxconn will qualify for $80 million if it employs 1,454 people and invests $676 million by 2026.

Officials say the new agreement is effective when signed by the appropriate parties from Foxconn and the WEDC.

Missy Hughes, the WEDC Secretary and CEO, issued this statement regarding the amended contract:

CLICK HERE for a side-by-side comparison of the two contracts.

Foxconn said Tuesday the company is “grateful to Evers and Missy Hughes”, and is “pleased with the clarity and certainty that the agreement provides Foxconn, its affiliates, joint ventures and global business partners”.

The company went on to say that “under the amended terms, Foxconn’s $672 million investment remains one of the largest economic development projects on the books at WEDC and provides a framework and foundation for future growth and investment.”

State lawmakers are reacting to the news. Wisconsin State Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac), who is a member of the WEDC Board of Directors, released this statement:

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also sounded off on the amended agreement:

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel Deja Bennett
Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay
Generic image of police line
Neenah murder victim identified
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
John E.W. Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids on April 16 for an Outagamie County cold case...
Man arrested for Outagamie Co. cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault; $1M cash bond issued
Wisconsin slows pace of COVID-19 virus’s spread

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin DOJ buys tracking system for sexual assault kits
INTERVIEW: State buys sex assault evidence kit tracking
DEBRIEF: Green Bay needs lifeguards
DEBRIEF: Green Bay needs lifeguards
DEBRIEF: Arrest in 2000 kidnapping, sex assault
Green Bay hiring lifeguards