CHILLY FOR ONE MORE DAY

Clouds along with occasional sprinkles or flurries will continue through tonight. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens NORTH with mid 20s elsewhere... that’s about 10° below average for mid-April. We may see a few hit and miss snow showers on Wednesday as well. It’s possible some spots have just enough snow to coat grassy surfaces, but roads will probably be in good shape.

Highs Wednesday will still be chilly for this time of year, in the lower half of the 40s once again. On Thursday, we pick up a west-southwest breeze. That will warm us up, and highs will be back in the more seasonable 50s for the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Thursday should be dry and mostly sunny, but mostly cloudy skies will return for Friday. There could be a few spotty rain showers, especially late in the day. There’s a better chance for scattered rain, perhaps even some wintry mix NORTH on Saturday. Clouds should clear out to some degree and we’ll be dry for Sunday... which should be the nicer of our two days this weekend. Temperatures may get back in the 60s for a few days next week, but that milder weather will come with a more likely chance for rain showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N/NW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... sprinkles and flurries possible. Cold for mid-April. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with spotty, light rain-snow showers. Still chilly. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Spotty showers... especially late. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers. Some mix NORTH? HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild with isolated showers, especially NORTH. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Likely dry through the day, rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 65

